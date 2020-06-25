Pathstone Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,935 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 218.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 121,796 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 83,490 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,727,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,122,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.