Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.47. 310,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,145,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $62.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. Research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

