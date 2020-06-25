Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.47. 310,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,145,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $62.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.
JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.
About JD.Com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
