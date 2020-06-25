Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 1,457,478 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,457,478 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.50. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

