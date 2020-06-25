Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $4.16 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 50,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 164.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,951. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

MAA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,617. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average of $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

