Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.69. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 144,120 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Raymond James downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. G.Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.90 to $2.10 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $785.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,935,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 436,781 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 46,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 51.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 520.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,729,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,950 shares during the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

