PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,221.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $586,188.34 and $4,221.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.01851713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00172178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111584 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,629 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.