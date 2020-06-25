Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 1.8% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $3,002,000. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in Paypal by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 324,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Paypal by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.63. 4,833,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,474. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $175.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

