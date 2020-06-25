Pendal Group (ASX:PDL) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Pendal Group Ltd (ASX:PDL) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$5.88 ($4.17) and last traded at A$5.95 ($4.22), approximately 2,463,609 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.05 ($4.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$6.85.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Pendal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 86.21%.

Pendal Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager the firm provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, multi-assets and balanced mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

