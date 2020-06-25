PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $1,290,000. First American Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,160,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,927,000 after purchasing an additional 124,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.45. 233,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,993. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

