Petrogress (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Stock Price Down 20.3%

Petrogress Inc (OTCMKTS:PGAS)’s share price dropped 20.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 280,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 64,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Petrogress (OTCMKTS:PGAS)

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries. The company also operates four vessels for transportation of petroleum products.

