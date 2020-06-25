Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.28.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.00. 15,347,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,968,204. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

