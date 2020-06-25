Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $70.47. 185,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,314,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

