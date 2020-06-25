Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 224,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,803,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,534 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 75,841 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.05. 137,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,314,580. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

