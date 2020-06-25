Pinnacle Investment Management Group (ASX:PNI) Trading Down 1.5%

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd (ASX:PNI) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$3.90 ($2.76) and last traded at A$3.94 ($2.79), approximately 361,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.00 ($2.84).

The stock has a market cap of $729.16 million and a PE ratio of 20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$3.92 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.26.

In related news, insider Ian Macoun 402,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

