Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Trading Down 8.2%

Pires Investments PLC (LON:PIRI)’s stock price dropped 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), approximately 442,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34.

Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 1.64 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pires Investments plc, an investing company, engages in the seeking, investigation, and making of investments in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

