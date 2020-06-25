Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 72,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a market cap of $22.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical products, with a strategic emphasis on the innovation of new therapeutic uses for existing drugs. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

