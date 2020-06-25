Plato Income Maximiser (ASX:PL8) Stock Price Up 2%

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8)’s share price rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.02 ($0.72) and last traded at A$1.02 ($0.72), approximately 237,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.00 ($0.71).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.06. The firm has a market cap of $434.86 million and a PE ratio of 12.23.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Plato Income Maximiser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

