PlayChip Trading 36% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. PlayChip has a market cap of $7.10 million and $1,715.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded 36% higher against the dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.11 or 0.05083241 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002847 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031752 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PLA is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.