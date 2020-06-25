Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,426 shares during the quarter. Polaris Industries accounts for 1.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 2.06% of Polaris Industries worth $60,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,797,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.10. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.23.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

