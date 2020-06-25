Populous Market Cap Reaches $18.51 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bithumb, OKEx and CoinExchange. Populous has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.92 or 0.01855002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00172153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111746 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, LATOKEN, Mercatox, HitBTC, Livecoin, DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin, OKEx and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

