Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$1.20

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price upped by Citigroup from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$0.90 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $285.19 million and a PE ratio of -11.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.23. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$379.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$370.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.676715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

