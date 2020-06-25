Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,521 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $149,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $274,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,897.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,162. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFPT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.45. 16,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,131. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.54. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFPT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

