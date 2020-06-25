ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Stock Price Down 0%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.43 and last traded at $56.43, 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 30.01% of ProShares Ultra Yen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Yen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Yen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.