Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Up 12.5%

Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX)’s stock price was up 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 99,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55.

About Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. The company holds 51% interest in the Star property located in British Columbia. It holds an option to acquire up to 100% interests in the Ashley gold project, the Currie, Galahad, and the Egan property located in Ontario; and 90% interest in Matachewan and Wydee project in central Ontario.

