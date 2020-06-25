PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $98,481.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.01851713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00172178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111584 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

