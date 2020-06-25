Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $165.88 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Qtum has a total market cap of $165.88 million and approximately $198.09 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00018488 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bleutrade, OKEx and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005220 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,527,080 coins and its circulating supply is 96,807,660 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Upbit, OTCBTC, Liqui, ZB.COM, OKEx, BitForex, BCEX, Binance, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Coinone, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Iquant, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, Livecoin, EXX, Bibox, Coinsuper, Bleutrade, Coinrail, CoinEx, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, DigiFinex, Allcoin, Exrates, GOPAX, Huobi, Coinnest, ABCC, Coindeal, Kucoin, LBank, DragonEX, HBUS, HitBTC, Liquid, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Crex24, Ovis and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

