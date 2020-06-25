Quantum Capital Management Has $1.22 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of Quantum Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 941,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,930,527. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $227.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

