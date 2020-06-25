Quantum Capital Management Has $475,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,955 shares of company stock worth $3,176,286. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 194,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,018,228. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

