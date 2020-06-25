Quantum Capital Management Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 136,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 82,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,253,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,108,191. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

