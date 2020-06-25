Ra International Group (LON:RAI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Ra International Group PLC (LON:RAI)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.50 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.58), approximately 31,550 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.55).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $65.35 million and a PE ratio of 6.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Ra International Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Ra International Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs horizontal and vertical projects, roads, runways, helipads, and aprons; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, and offices; and power generation projects, water treatment plants, solid/liquid waste management plants, and landfills.

