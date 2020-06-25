Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/22/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

6/15/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

5/26/2020 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

5/18/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

5/8/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

5/6/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

UBER traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 14,815,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,476,938. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion and a PE ratio of -3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $4,692,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,645,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,551,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,810,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,869,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $275,555,000 after buying an additional 7,323,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

