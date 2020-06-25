Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.04 and the highest is $6.83. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $6.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $28.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.11 to $30.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $32.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.08 to $39.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $584.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.86.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,442,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,412 shares of company stock valued at $120,814,534. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,223,000 after acquiring an additional 539,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,139,000 after buying an additional 275,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,198,000 after buying an additional 156,470 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $610.64. The stock had a trading volume of 556,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $646.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $587.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

