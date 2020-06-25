Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.20

Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 10422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

The company has a market cap of $762.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 14.68, a quick ratio of 14.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 795,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

