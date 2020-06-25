ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,215,000 after buying an additional 316,327 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,174,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,330,000 after acquiring an additional 432,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.25.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $197,693.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,184,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,904. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

