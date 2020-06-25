Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 950 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.99. 16,166,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,216,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average is $113.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.