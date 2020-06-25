Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $168,472,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.96.

NYSE:DIS traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.23. 17,469,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,978,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $210.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.