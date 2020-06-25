Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 378 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 124.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 152,161 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,192,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,367,000 after acquiring an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 532,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 43.3% in the first quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

NYSE T traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 51,455,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,655,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

