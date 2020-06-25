RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. RingCentral comprises 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of RingCentral worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock traded up $9.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,502. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.60 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $292.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.25 and a 200 day moving average of $218.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.52.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $6,209,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,344 shares in the company, valued at $65,906,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $103,017.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,492,801.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,879 shares of company stock worth $36,870,145 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

