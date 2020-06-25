RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,278 shares during the period. RingCentral comprises approximately 4.1% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNG traded up $9.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,502. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -219.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.93. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $292.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $1,706,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,123 shares in the company, valued at $53,167,832.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $132,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $242.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.52.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

