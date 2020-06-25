Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Stock Price Up 1%

Risk (George) Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38, approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Risk (George) Industries alerts:

Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Risk (George) Industries had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter.

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components. It offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Risk (George) Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Risk (George) Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.