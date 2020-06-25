Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Roscan Gold Corp (CVE:ROS) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40, 472,748 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 625,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RosCan Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds five option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in six contiguous gold prospective permits covering 271 sq. kilometers located in Mali, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

