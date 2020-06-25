Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 129,454 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,454 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $24,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.46. 127,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

