Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 65,272 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,529 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of VMware worth $27,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in VMware by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 156,783 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,820 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in VMware by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 5,974 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in VMware by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $436,910,000 after buying an additional 92,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $3.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.09. 52,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,222. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day moving average of $139.34. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $857,714.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at $36,627,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,111 shares of company stock worth $28,421,367. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

