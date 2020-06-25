Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.89% of Texas Roadhouse worth $25,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,648,000 after buying an additional 57,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 244,737 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,085,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,826,000 after purchasing an additional 472,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

TXRH traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $51.94. 79,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,109. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

