Royal Bank of Canada Buys 13,465 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.99% of FirstCash worth $29,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FirstCash by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in FirstCash by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in FirstCash by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Wedbush raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $68.17. 6,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,839. FirstCash Inc has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $106.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.98.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.29 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.