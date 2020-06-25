Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,226 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $24,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10,790.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 192,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.06. 10,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

