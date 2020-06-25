Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,271 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 227,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.36% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $24,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,994,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,126 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 300,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,999. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

COG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

