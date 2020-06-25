Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.52% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $24,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

VDC traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $148.06. 14,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,884. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.79.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

