Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.94% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $28,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.49. 9,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $119.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,652,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

