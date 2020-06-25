Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,133 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.26% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $24,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 108,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 440.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 82,447 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,733.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,995,000 after buying an additional 64,498 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 150,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 64,199 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,658. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.